iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,573 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

