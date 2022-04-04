iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

