iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $109.95 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

