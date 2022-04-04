iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 473.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $59.89 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

