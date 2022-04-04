i(x) Net Zero’s (IX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of IX remained flat at $GBX 72.20 ($0.95) during trading hours on Friday. 15,911 shares of the stock were exchanged. has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.02).
About i(x) Net Zero (Get Rating)
See Also
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.