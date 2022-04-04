Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JBL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,347,430 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

