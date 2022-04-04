Jack Nielsen Sells 2,375 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

HRMY opened at $49.98 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

