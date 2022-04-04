James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,479. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in James River Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.