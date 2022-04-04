Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 262,250 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 623.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of 1Life Healthcare worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,085,000. Oak Management Corp lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 17.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 287,430 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 36.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after acquiring an additional 421,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,571,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM opened at $11.80 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

