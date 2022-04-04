Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

AHH stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

