Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 397,927 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 141.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,259,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $101.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.