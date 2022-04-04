Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 836.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,323 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $54.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

