Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

