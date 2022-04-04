Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

