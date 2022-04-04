Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 81.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $6,009,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,421.36 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,226.39.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 97 shares of company stock worth $115,080. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.