Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

JHG traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 974,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,990. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

