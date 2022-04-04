Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hang Seng Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

