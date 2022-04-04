JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $22.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $12,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,490,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

