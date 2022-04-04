JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 231.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,286 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,591,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.11. 3,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,540. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37.

