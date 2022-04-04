JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $42.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Phreesia stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

