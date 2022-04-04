JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Neutral

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NYSE:GFI opened at $16.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

