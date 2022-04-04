JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Neutral

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.
NYSE:GFI opened at $16.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.