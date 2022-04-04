JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.28. 411,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $399.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

