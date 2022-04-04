Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives $66.00 Average PT from Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have commented on JBAXY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

JBAXY traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $11.83. 55,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,557. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

