Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Position Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $40.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

