Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $9.48 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,119,069 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after buying an additional 433,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 518.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 343,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

