Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JFHHF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

JFHHF opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

