Just Group’s (JUST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on the stock.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.39) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 123.50 ($1.62).

Get Just Group alerts:

JUST stock opened at GBX 90.15 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 21.26. The firm has a market cap of £936.33 million and a P/E ratio of -26.51. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £140,093.12 ($183,512.08).

About Just Group (Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.