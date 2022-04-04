K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at C$916,431.40.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

