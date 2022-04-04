KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 31,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,340. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

