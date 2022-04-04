Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will post $34.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.33 million and the highest is $37.23 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $23.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.76 million to $184.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $201.65 million, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $267.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 129,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,113. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 147,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

