Kattana (KTN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61,012.00

Kattana (KTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Kattana coin can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00007262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $61,012.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.53 or 0.07502147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,017.88 or 0.99705516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,219 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.