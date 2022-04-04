Kava (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.19 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $4.45 or 0.00009567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $753.08 million and approximately $56.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00204020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00408028 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00053393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 169,388,127 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

