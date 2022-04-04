KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. KBR has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 607.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.33%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

