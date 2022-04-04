KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

KDDI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 199,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -0.02.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

