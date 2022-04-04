Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $102.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

