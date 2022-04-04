Keel Point LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

EW stock opened at $123.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.