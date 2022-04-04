Keel Point LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,052 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average is $141.12.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.04.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.