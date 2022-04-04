Keel Point LLC Sells 14,954 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,954 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

