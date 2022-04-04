Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $445.23 million and $3.62 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00109105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 654,989,475 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

