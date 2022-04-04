Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €803.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €803.00 ($882.42) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price target on Kering in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €778.00 ($854.95).

Shares of EPA:KER traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €575.30 ($632.20). 154,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($458.68). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €612.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €651.52.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

