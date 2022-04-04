Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,783,000.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $91.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $119.39.

