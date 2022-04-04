Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

