Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $251,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.67% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $30.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.