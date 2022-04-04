Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 107.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

