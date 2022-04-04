Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 157 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $165.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.