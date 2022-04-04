Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 2,328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 101,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $43.23 on Monday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16.

