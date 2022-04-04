Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 249,542 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,542 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.