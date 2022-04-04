Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $105.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $106.90.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

