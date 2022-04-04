Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.19. 10,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,343. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.79.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

