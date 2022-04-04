Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,544,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.29. 466,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

